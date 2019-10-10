0 Shares

Frances Ann Pierce age 85 of Hiseville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father Thursday October 10, 2019. Frances was born December 10, 1933 to the late Dan and Gladys Estep. She was retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company.

Among those who preceded her in death are her brother Ewing Dan Estep. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother who treated her son’s friends as her own.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Steve (Melanie) Pierce, Grandchildren Jennifer Adkins and Ashley Hardy and 6 Great Grandchildren; A brother E.G. (Joyce) Estep; Nephews Eddie Dean Estep and Michael Estep; A very special friend Carl Buley who stayed by her side until her passing.

Visitation will be Monday October 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 2:00 pm following visitation. Burial will be in the Hiseville Cemetery.