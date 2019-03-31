Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Frances Evan Wilson

on 03/31/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Frances Evan Wilson age 73 of Edmonton passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Kathryn England Firkins. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband Carlos Wilson of Edmonton. One son Richard Wilson of Randolph. Two daughters. Teresa Bunch of Lakeland, Georgia and Connie Shive of Edmonton. One sister Shirley Coop of Glasgow. Eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Tim, a sister Ruth Ann Wallace and a half sister Rita.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Sunday until service time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Frances Evan Wilson”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHARON MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.