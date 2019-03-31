on 03/31/2019 |

Frances Evan Wilson age 73 of Edmonton passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Kathryn England Firkins. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband Carlos Wilson of Edmonton. One son Richard Wilson of Randolph. Two daughters. Teresa Bunch of Lakeland, Georgia and Connie Shive of Edmonton. One sister Shirley Coop of Glasgow. Eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Tim, a sister Ruth Ann Wallace and a half sister Rita.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Sunday until service time.