Frances Everett Hammett, age 92, went to be with her Lord on January 9, 2020. Born in Glasgow on August 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph William Everett and Sarah Richie Everett. She passed from this life at Brownsboro Park Retirement community in Louisville, Kentucky, where she had lived near one of her daughters for seven years.

Frances was a resident of Glasgow, Kentucky, for twenty-five years. She was a member of Glasgow Baptist church. Previously, she served along with her late husband, Rev. E. N. Hammett, in several churches in South Central Kentucky. The churches included: Pleasant Valley, Aetna Grove, Greasy Creek, and Summerville Baptist churches. They also served the Russell Creek Association where they had their last ministry before Rev. Hammett’s retirement.

Frances Hammett was the beloved mother to two daughters—Charlotte Hubrich and Deborah Bratcher, and the mother-in-law to Mike D. Hubrich. She is also survived by three grandsons—Matthew, Benjamin, and Andrew Bratcher and their wives—Bethany, Erin, and Caitlin. In addition to her grandchildren, she also had four great-grandchildren—Ella Grace, 7, Luke Everett, 4, Baron 2, and Judah, 2. She was anticipating the birth of Ben Caitlin’s daughter, Eden Elizabeth. Frances is also survived by three nieces—Barbara Cooper, Suzanne Sidebottom, and Angie McCoy.

Visitation for Frances Hammett will be at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, Kentucky, on Monday, January 13, from 4 to 7 pm and the service to honor her life will be on Tuesday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.

