Frances Gossett Minor, age 77, of Cave City, departed this life on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Hart County native was born on September 20, 1941 to the late Alvie James and Hattie Lee Doyle Gossett. She was married to the late George Woodford Minor.

She was a housekeeper, and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one daughter, Nancy A. Robertson of Cave City; five sons, Elvis G. Minor, Leslie L. Minor (Betty), Melvin D. Minor, Gilman J. Minor (Carol) and Scot R. Minor, all of Cave City; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Annette Minor and one son-in-law, Steve Burnett. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth R. Minor, Garrett F. Minor and one daughter, Peggy Burnett.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019

10 AM – 8 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel