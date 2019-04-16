0 Shares

Frances Isenberg, 91 of Oakland passed away April 15, 2019. She was born in Barren County to the late Wesley and Virginia Wells, she moved to Warren County as a teenager. After graduating from North Warren High School, she married the late Earl B. Isenberg upon his return from WWII. She lived the role of a farmer’s wife and continued to do so even after her husband’s death for another fifty years. In addition she worked as a school bus driver and school cafeteria worker for Warren County Schools and volunteered as 4-H leader for many years.Her church work as a lifelong member of Smiths Grove United Methodist Church included the making of thirteen quilts given to the Mary Kendall Home for teen girls. She was also a member of the Methodist Women and the Smiths Grove Homemakers

She is survived by two children, Bobby Isenberg (Rita) of Oakland and Joyce Wiley (Ben) of Largo, Fla.; three grandsons and five great grandsons.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations in her memory be made to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913-9607