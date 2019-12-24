0 Shares

Frances Jeanette Gravile, 86, of Segal returned to her Heavenly Father at 8:15 AM Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Village in Jeffersonville, IN.

The Seymour, IN native was a homemaker and a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Harry Patterson and Henrietta Hall Patterson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM (CST) Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM (CST) Thursday and after 11:00 AM (CST) Friday.

Surviving are her husband, William O. “Bill” Gravile; two daughters, Cathy Gravile (Mike Brown) of Jeffersonville and Annetta Bizzell (Al) of Louisville; two grandsons, Allan Bizzell and Joshua Bizzell (Elizabeth); and two great granddaughters, Claire and Caroline Bizzell; and several nieces and nephews.

