Frances Mae Syra 83, departed this life on April 14, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of Walter and Rae Nance. Frances was preceded in death by her husband and one love, Sanford Radis Syra. Together they had 3 children who survive, Sanford Radis Syra, IV, Edmonton, TJ Hilton (Luke) of Charlotte, NC and Melissa Billingsley (Kerry) of Glasgow. 2 grandchildren, Megan & Brendan Billingsley also of Glasgow.

Frances had a love for music having taught herself to play piano at age 9 and soon after playing in church. Through that gift she could hear a song and play it back without written music. She could pick up any string instrument and play without instruction.

She was strong, fearless, loved an adventure and having her family close by. Her quick wit and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16 from 5-7PM, and funeral April 17th at 1PM Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.