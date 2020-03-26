0 Shares

Frances Marie Johnson, 98, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren County on May 30, 1921, the daughter of the late Edward Welch and the late Laura Sturdivant Welch. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ Faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Gibson (Bruce) of Glasgow and Lisa Schmidt (Danny) of Louisville; one son, Daryl Johnson (Judy) of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Brian Gibson (Min Hee), Erin Morgan (Jason), Jennifer Johnson, Laura Nowland (Ross), Matthew Johnson, Kelsey Hall (Michael) and Drew Schmidt; five great- grandchildren, Eleri Dye, Taylor Morgan, Ryan Morgan, Makayla Hall and Lyela Hall; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Johnson and all her siblings.

A private family graveside service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, March 28th at the Merry Oaks Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Related