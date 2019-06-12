0 Shares

Francisco Leonardo Vasquez, 61, Bonnieville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Medical Center at Caverna, Horse Cave. He was born September 05, 1957 in Saginaw, MI to the late Francisco and Josefina Martinez Vasquez. He as a safety administrator at Sister Shuberts and was a member of the Cave Springs Baptist Church. He was a former firefighter with the Cave City Fire Department and a US Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte King Vasquez; two sons, Robert Vasquez, Washington, Dennis Collins (Melanie), Glasgow; three daughters, Shannon Minor, Horse Cave, Cherie Groce (Caleb), Horse Cave and Sarah McGuire (Ashley), Cave City, both of Glasgow; five brothers, Benjamin Vasquez, and Leo Vasquez, both of Michigan, Danny Vasquez, MO, Freddie Vasquez and Jino Vasquez, both of TX; three sisters, Eloise Vasquez, Michigan, Tina Reed, MO, Alishia Vasquez, TX and grandchildren, Keley Minor, Bailey Vasquez, Giovanni Vasquez, MaKayla Doss (Jon), Dalton Groce, Carson Collins, Carter Collins and a great grandchild, Charlie Kate Doss.

Funeral services will be at 3 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Park City with military rites performed by DAV Chapter 20. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Monday from 10 AM until time of service.