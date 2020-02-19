0 Shares

Frank M. Riddle, 76, Cave City, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Cordell and Amy Gravens Riddle and a 1963 graduate of Temple Hill High School. He was an HVAC technician having worked 35 years for Ernest Simpson Construction and later for HVAC Services in Glasgow. He was a Navy veteran, an avid golfer, and attended the Bethesda Church of God.

Survivors include his wife Janice Riddle; one son, Russell Riddle of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Trista Adwell (Brian), Chasey Vincent (Jonathan), Tora Sanders (Cody), Amy Riddle (Cody), and Marcus Norman; one brother, Arvel “Buck” Riddle; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheila Riddle; one brother, Bill Riddle; and one sister, Nelda Irene Thomas.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

