Franklin arrested after bypassing officers, destroys evidence inside home

A Glasgow man was arrested Monday afternoon after a drug complaint.

David T. Franklin, 39, of Glasgow was arrested at his Lexington Drive home, according to a Glasgow Police Department press release. Franklin was initially pulled over in Glasgow Monday along Kentucky 1519. Police say they performed the traffic stop in reference to a drug trafficking complaint.

When police made contact with Franklin strong odor of marijuana was detected, according to a citation. When Franklin stepped out of his vehicle police say a “ripped baggy” was in the floorboard. A subsequent search of the car led police to find a baggie of marijuana in the air vent of the vehicle. Police also say Franklin had “about $8,000” cash on his person.

Several minutes later police responded to Franklin’s address on Lexington Drive with the Department of Child Protective Services. Police made contact with Jessica Barlow, the homeowner, in the driveway. Barlow supposedly pulled in around the same time police responded to the home. Barlow lived at the home with Franklin and his two children, according to a citation.

Barlow told police and DCPS the home was “usually unlocked” when they asked to enter the home. When they entered the house police noted a “strong odor of marijuana.” Barlow was immediately notified a search warrant would be obtained.

Two officers remained with Barlow when Franklin purportedly arrived. When he saw police at the home he ran past the officers and “locked the doors to prevent officers from coming in the residence.” Police say Franklin knew they were obtaining a search warrant so he went inside to destroy evidence. It was later discovered that he dumped methamphetamine down a kitchen drain and disposed of marijuana in the home.

Franklin came from the basement when police finally made contact with him, a citation said. Marijuana was in the floor leading to the basement.

Police seized baggies and $9,300 of cash from Franklin. Franklin also had a fake Clorox bottle near the sink with marijuana residue inside. A fake coffee can was also near the sink.

Franklin was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, obstructing or interfering with an officer, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.