Franklin man arrested after collision in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, Ky. – Warren County authorities say a collision on Nashville Road last week resulted in one arrest.

According to a news release, the accident happened last Thursday just before 3 p.m. A semi and passenger car had collided.

Police say through investigation they concluded the operator of the passenger car, Jonathan Forshee, was intoxicated by unknown substances at the time of the collision. While Forshee was operating the vehicle, he crossed into oncoming traffic and into the path of the semi operated by Charles Nanney.

Both parties received minor injury and Forshee was placed under arrest. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Medical Center EMS. The investigation is ongoing.