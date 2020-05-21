0 Shares

Freddie A. Wells, Sr., age 67, of Linwood, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was retired press operator for Publishers Printing.

He was the son of the late Oliver “Bo” Wells and the late Leona Wells and husband of the late Linda Wells.

He is also survived by one daughter, Melissa Wells, Linwood, KY; one son, Freddy Wells, Jr and wife Cindy Beth, Linwood, KY; five sisters, Shirley Brabandt, Indiana, Catherine Robinson, Magnolia, KY, Brenda Robinson, Linwood, KY, Marlene Pippin, Linwood, KY, Teresa Zurschmiede, Wax, KY; three brothers, Charles Wells, Oakland, KY, Lewis Wells, Linwood, KY, Dennis Wells, Linwood, KY; four grandchildren, Spencer Hawks, Olivia Hawks, Kace Meredith, Corbin Wells ; two great grandchildren, Lidia Hawks, Daimon Pauley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Pippin officiating. Interment will be at Wells Family Cemetery, Linwood, KY.

Related