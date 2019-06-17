0 Shares

Freddie D. Button, 80, Glasgow, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at the NHC Healthcare Center. The Barren County native was the son of the late Elbert and Pearl Dodd Button. He was a lifelong farmer; a U. S. Army Veteran; and a member of the Scottsville Church of Christ.

Freddie served his community on many fronts. He operated a dairy from 1964 to 1998; served on the Barren County FSA Committee; served on the Southern States Board of Directors; served on KAEC Electric Board and the East Kentucky Power Board; was active in the Farm Safety group; and was presently serving on the Barren County Planning and Zoning Committee and the FRECC Board. For the past number of years, he has been actively involved in providing transportation for the Amish Community which he continued until a week prior to his death.

Survivors include his daughter Kari Button and her fiancé Chris Crosson; three cousins: Madaline Hammer of Franklin, Jack H. Britt of Etowah, NC, and Suzanne Britt of Glasgow. He was also a “second Grandpa” to Cierra and Cody.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 pm Tuesday and after 8 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home.