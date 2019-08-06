0 Shares

Freddie Kirkpatrick, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 5th, while in the company of family members at his home. Freddie was born in Monroe County, KY on August 2, 1939, a son of the late Irene (Ross) and Tommie Boyd Kirkpatrick. On March 10, 1965, he married Brenda Emberton, at Tompkinsville Church of Christ. Freddie graduated from Gamaliel High School Class of 1957. He was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ. Freddie started out working as a farmer, before delivering Meadow Gold and Purity Ice Cream, and then worked at Belden for one year. He was elected Monroe County Jailer in 1993 and served for 13 years.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Brenda Kirkpatrick, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter and son-in-law, Brandi Jill and Roger Birge, of Tompkinsville, KY; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jane Kirkpatrick, of Glasgow, KY; six grandchildren, Kelsey, Tucker, Dalton and Kayla Kirkpatrick, Kiley and Brance Birge.

Freddie is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Lee Gott, of Bowling Green, KY; Mary Ross Neighbors, and husband, Loren, of Sullivan, Ill., a sister-in-law, June Kirkpatrick, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charlie V. Kirkpatrick, a brother-in-law, Dr. Prentice Gott.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 7th, and 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to, Monroe County Backpack Program.