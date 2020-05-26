0 Shares

Freddie Wilkerson, age 76, of Glasgow, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. He was born in Allen County May 3, 1944 to the late Ish Wilkerson and Sally Woods Wilkerson.

Freddie retired from SKF and worked at Span Tech and was also a farmer. He loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Stinson Wilkerson; one son, Freddie Joe Wilkerson (Joyneta); two great grandsons, Aiden Adwell and Landon Wilkerson; four sisters, Jessie Green (Kenneth) of West Chester, OH, Josie Elmore of Glasgow, Blanche Grider (Don) of Mt. Hermon, Margaret Paris of Gallatin, TN;

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Wilkerson; one brother, Jay Wilkerson; one sister, Jewell Hurt.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service scheduled at a later date. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Wilkerson.

