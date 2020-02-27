0 Shares

Freeman Wesley Hartwell, 78 of Horse Cave passed peacefully surrounded by family at TJ Samson Community Hospital.

The Columbia, New Hampshire native was a son of the late Wesley and Beulah Jackson Hartwell and is preceded by a grandson, Bryan Hodge. Freeman was an engineering technician, a member of the VFW in Columbia, KY. a member of the Assembly of God and a Vietnam Army veteran.

His survivors include his wife of 53 years, Beverly Jeffers Hartwell; two daughters, Claudette Wethington (Casey) and Mildred Ricker (Vernon); seven grandchildren, Bryana Brown (Nick), Charlotte Keezer (Frank), Courtney Keezer (Kam), Thomas Knapp (Wulfgang), Tyson Ricker (Taylor), Zackary Ricker (Kimberly), Cheyenne Ricker (Cobrin); two great grandchildren, Kaylee Hodge and Kylee Norris; four sisters, Betsy Lynch, Phoebe Johnston, Linda Thiebault and Romana Washer; two brothers, Anthony Hartwell (Lorrene) and Brian Hartwell (Fran); several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at 11 am Saturday at Faith Assembly of God, Smiths Grove. Visitation 5-9p.m. Friday at the church. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

Related