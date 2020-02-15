Freida Garrett Holder
Survivors include her husband Gary Holder; 1 son, Michael Glass (Kim) of Glasgow; 1 daughter, Samantha Johnson of Glasgow; 8 Grandchildren, Tony Oswald (Pisie), Crystal Oswald, Michael Glass II, Ryan Edmunds, Alicia Morgan, Brock Johnson, Cord Glass, Drew Johnson; 3 Great Grandchildren, Caleigh and Nola Morgan, Emery Oswald; 1 brother Royce Garret (Jane) of Glasgow; Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Allen Glass, 1 brother, Terrell Garrett, 1 sister, Audrey Wilson.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time for service.