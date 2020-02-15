Freida Garrett Holder, age 71, of Cave City, KY passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. Born in Glasgow Kentucky she was the daughter of the late J.L. and Grace Rigsby Garrett. She was an administrative assistant for the State of Kentucky and an avid UK Basketball fan.

Survivors include her husband Gary Holder; 1 son, Michael Glass (Kim) of Glasgow; 1 daughter, Samantha Johnson of Glasgow; 8 Grandchildren, Tony Oswald (Pisie), Crystal Oswald, Michael Glass II, Ryan Edmunds, Alicia Morgan, Brock Johnson, Cord Glass, Drew Johnson; 3 Great Grandchildren, Caleigh and Nola Morgan, Emery Oswald; 1 brother Royce Garret (Jane) of Glasgow; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Allen Glass, 1 brother, Terrell Garrett, 1 sister, Audrey Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time for service.