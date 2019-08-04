Logo


FRESHMAN TROJAN PITCHER THROWS A NO HITTER IN SPRING BREAK TOURNEY

on 04/08/2019 |
Jameson Buie, Freshman at Barren County High School pitched a no hitter vs. Anderson County High School, Friday April 5th. The game was part of the Warren County Invitational and was played at Basil-Griffin Park. Buie was starting his third game on the mound for Barren County this season. The Trojans won 11-0 in 5 innings with Buie pitching 57 pitches, he had 2 walks and 4 strike outs while facing 17 batters in the game. The defense backed up their pitcher with an amazing performance as well.

Other teams participating were Caldwell Co, Greenwood, Trigg Co, Union Co, Meade Co and Warren East.

 

