Friday Night Football

Glasgow beat Casey County 21 to 14

Meade County over Barren County 42 to 12

Fulton County beat Caverna 47 to 0

Larue County over Hart County 45 to 14

Green County beat Metcalfe County in Overtime 14 to 6

Edmonson County defeated Clinton County 13 to 0

Monroe County beat Warren Central 35 to 12

Allen County-Scottsville over Russell County 34 to 28

Franklin Simpson beat Warren East 48 to 21

Bowling Green beat Greenwood 34 to 0

South Warren over Christian County 36 to 0

Join WCLU 1490AM and 103.1FM at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon.

Hear the conversation on 1490AM and 103.1FM and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.