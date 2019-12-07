Sat. Dec 7th, 2019

Friday Night Basketball Scores

Jason Thomas
Boys

Greenwood 85       Glasgow 70

South Warren 73         Barren County 64

Metcalfe County 58         Monroe County 54

Hart County 80          Monroe County 54

Butler County 73        Edmonson County 64

Daviess County 58        Warren East 54

Campbellsville 70       Cumberland County 59

Franklin-Simpson 46            Clinton County 45

Todd Central 60      Ballard Memorial 57

 

Girls

Glasgow 48      Greenwood 47

Barren County 56       South Warren 51

Monroe County 54      Metcalfe County 53   (OT)

Hart County 60        Caverna 47

Edmonson County 56      Butler County 47 (OT)

Warren East 54      Calloway County 48

Bowling Green 62    Owensboro Catholic 54

Campbellsville 52    Cumberland County 29

Franklin Simpson 42     Clinton County 31

Ballard Memorial 60     Todd Central 58

Russell County 72     McCreary Central 63

