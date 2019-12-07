Friday Night Basketball Scores
Boys
Greenwood 85 Glasgow 70
South Warren 73 Barren County 64
Metcalfe County 58 Monroe County 54
Hart County 80 Monroe County 54
Butler County 73 Edmonson County 64
Daviess County 58 Warren East 54
Campbellsville 70 Cumberland County 59
Franklin-Simpson 46 Clinton County 45
Todd Central 60 Ballard Memorial 57
Girls
Glasgow 48 Greenwood 47
Barren County 56 South Warren 51
Monroe County 54 Metcalfe County 53 (OT)
Hart County 60 Caverna 47
Edmonson County 56 Butler County 47 (OT)
Warren East 54 Calloway County 48
Bowling Green 62 Owensboro Catholic 54
Campbellsville 52 Cumberland County 29
Franklin Simpson 42 Clinton County 31
Ballard Memorial 60 Todd Central 58
Russell County 72 McCreary Central 63