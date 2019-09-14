Friday Night Football September 13, 2019

0 Shares

Glasgow beat Allen County-Scottsville 50 to 7

Barren County over Monroe County 52 to 6

Breckinridge County over Caverna 48 to 6

Hart County beat Butler County 47 to 34

Adair County over Metcalfe County 24 to 20

Hancock County beat Edmonson County 36 to 27

Greenwood over Warren East 22 to 13

Bowling Green ran away with Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 56 to 0

South Warren beat Warren Central 53 to 14

Join WCLU 1490AM and 103.1 FM at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon.

Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.