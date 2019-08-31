FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD 8/31/2019

2 Shares

Glasgow beat Russellville 56 to 0

Woodford County over Barren County 37 to 7

Caverna defeated Louisville Shawnee 51 to 0

Monroe County beat Hart County 40 to 22

Breckinridge County got past Metcalfe County 22 to 16

Edmonson County defeated Butler County 54 to 12

South Warren over Warren East 50 to 6

Greenwood got past Warren Central 59 to 42

Bowling Green beat McCracken County 42 to 14

Allen County-Scottsville faces Mercer County at Boyle County High School tonight.

Join WCLU 1490 at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon.

Hear the conversation on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.