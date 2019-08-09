Friends of the Library to host book sale Saturday

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – It’s almost back to school time for area students and teachers, and the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library is hosting a book sale today.

According to Friends of the Library President Barbara Brand, the book sale will last from 9 this morning to 3 this afternoon.

Children’s books and adult paperback books are 50 cents. Adult hard-back books are a dollar.

Brand says anyone can shop for books, but she encourages patrons to sign up to be a friend of the library.

Brand says friends get a sneak peek on book sales. She says the pre-show allows members to purchase books before they’re on display for the public.

The Friends of the Library hosts activities and sales throughout the year. Brand says an excited event is coming up for area teachers.

The friends will host another book sale Oct. 17-19.