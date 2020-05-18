Froedge files suit in Barren Circuit Court against members of the GEPB, calls special-called meeting Tuesday

44 Shares

D.T. Froedge listens during a meeting of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. On the far right of Froedge is William Ray, superitendent of the GEPB; and Jeff Harned, former member of the GEPB.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Controversy erupted nearly two weeks ago regarding a special-called meeting of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors, and D.T. Froedge is now calling for a declaratory judgment in Barren Circuit Court.

The civil action was filed May 13, according to a document provided by Barren Circuit Clerk Krissie Fields.

The civil action cites Froedge as the plaintiff and the Glasgow Electric Plant Board as the defendant. Members Tag Taylor, Marlin Witcher, Glen Pritchard and Libby Short are named as the official members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board – the official defendants.

The action seeks to legally declare several things, including Froedge’s legitimacy as a board member and board chairman.

“The improper actions of the Defendants have interfered and continue to interfere with Froedge’s ability to perform the job for which he was duly appointed and approved,” writes Froedge’s counsel Paul T. Lawless.

Froedge sought an opinion from the attorney general’s office following the meeting, and an opinion was handed down May 15.

In that opinion, Assistant Attorney General Marc Manley writes, “Absent a specific statute, a public officer’s resignation is not effective until accepted by the official responsible for appointing a replacement or a successor is appointed.”

After a vote last May, the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors moved to accept Froedge’s resignation. However, Manley said that action was immaterial.

“At most, the Board expressed its preference that Froedge resign,” Manley said.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong declined to accept Froedge’s resignation, and the resignation never became official.

Since the May 5 meeting, controversy has surrounded Froedge’s involvement. Tag Taylor, the chairman, declared Froedge to be an illegitimate member of the Board. Taylor cited the Board’s acceptance of the resignation as valid evidence that Froedge is no longer a Board member.

Taylor attempted to nullify the special-called meeting’s actions – which remain in question due to a potential Open Meetings Violation – because several items on the agenda sought to degrade the standing of the utility.

Such items included the termination of the superintendent and possible termination of a 20-year agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority – both items Taylor has taken a stance against.

The civil action calls for five reliefs.

The action be docketed for early hearing as in the case of a motion. The entry of a declaratory judgment that D.T. Froedge has remained and is currently a member of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board since his approval on Jan. 8, 2018. For a trial by jury. For his costs and expenses herein incurred. For any all other relief to which the Plaintiff appears entitled.

Lawless’ name is signed alongside Seth T. Church, who appears to be in operation with Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore, P.S.C. law firm located in Bowling Green.

Froedge has also called a special-called meeting Tuesday. It is the exact agenda Froedge sent May 5.

The video teleconference meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be available online. If the video isn’t available, the agenda specifies the meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the GEPB boardroom and then the parking lot in the case the boardroom is unavailable.

