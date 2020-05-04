EPB directors seek to fire Ray, leave TVA 20-year agreement

9 Shares

Glenn Pritchard, the newest board member addition to the GEPB, listens during a meeting of the directors Feb. 25, 2020.

(Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors is seeking to terminate the superintendent’s position – again.

DT Froedge, board member, provided Monday an agenda for a special-called meeting Tuesday that calls for the termination of William “Billy” Ray, among several other items. The agenda asserts Ray failed to investigate “other options available to the GEPB before signing the 20 year rolling contract.”

Ray was given the authority to execute the contract after the board voted to approve the contract Nov. 26, 2019.

Ray was sought to be terminated two times last year, but the eventual votes failed both times due to an opposing majority of board members.

When Libby Short was appointed to the GEPB last year, her vote to keep Ray as superintendent seemed to surprise many in the community who believed she would support his firing.

Marlin Witcher serves as the Glasgow City Council representative on the board and flipped his vote last year. Witcher opposed Ray’s firing last February. He joined the majority of those seeking to fire Ray last May when he voted in favor. Froedge and Witcher were the only board members to approve of Ray’s termination the last time it was sought.

Former board attorney, Jeff Herbert, advised board members that if Ray were terminated, litigation would follow. Ron Hampton, the current board attorney, was unavailable for comment when sought. It’s unclear whether Ray will pursue litigation with this attempt.

Now that Glenn Pritchard was appointed to the GEPB, the majority may have flipped.

Glasgow Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong appointed Pritchard, and he was approved on Jan. 27, 2020, after the Glasgow City Council voted to officially appoint him.

Armstrong ran a staunch campaign to correct what he identified as a “problem” at the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. That problem lies in the “peak” rate or infotricity model the EPB uses.

“I will start with the repair of the Electric Plant Board residential customer problem,” Armstrong said during a campaign advertisement he ran in 2018.

Two board members must approve for a special-called meeting to be held, according to Chapter 96.770 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes – the board’s governing bylaws. Froedge, Pritchard and Witcher’s names appear atop Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

It’s unclear how Pritchard will vote Tuesday, but his appointment by a mayor who said he would repair the EPB “problem” is indicative of his appointment’s motive.

Pritchard assumed the role as board member on Jan. 31, 2020 and declined to vote on a matter of importance because of his inexperience. It’s unclear whether his inexperience is enough to withhold his participation in a vote to terminate the utility’s chief executive.

Among other agenda items, the board will vote to elect new officers. Froedge executed a similar strategy last year and moved to appoint himself as chairman. Witcher and Mark Biggers, former board member, voted in favor.

Froedge assumed the role as chairman before he resigned at the latter part of last May. Armstrong refused to accept Froedge’s resignation because “he brings a lot and we are lucky to have people of his caliber to serve on our local Boards of any kind.”

The other agenda items ask the board to engage a law firm to investigate leaving the 20-year agreement with TVA, and create an escrow account where a monthly TVA rebate worth $4,500 could be placed to pay the money owed to TVA if the board breaches the contract.

The monthly credit is currently applied to the Community Relief Fund of Glasgow and Barren County.

The agenda also specifies granting authority to the chairman to determine another electric provider’s rates other than TVA – something Witcher and Froedge have supported.

Tag Taylor, current board member and chairman, and Short opposed the idea, citing the cost it would be to the GEPB to relocate transmission lines and services is GEPB’s relationship with TVA were terminated.

The agenda specifies that Melanie Reed, Chief Finance Officer of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, will assume Ray’s position, if fired, until a new superintendent can be hired.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and can be accessed at the GEPB’s YouTube site.

