Froedge to remain member of GEPB board, Armstrong comments

DT Froedge is still a member of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

In a letter Friday afternoon, Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong wrote “I asked him to remain on the Board and at this time he remains a Board Member.”

Armstrong initially refused Froedge’s letter of resignation, saying “he brings a lot and we are lucky to have people of his caliber to serve on our local Boards of any kind.” According to Armstrong, “I have great respect for his knowledge and experience.” Armstrong credits Froedge’s business experience as a reason to keep him as a board member.

Armstrong said Froedge “has some travel planned and may be away for sometime.”