WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Froedge to remain member of GEPB board, Armstrong comments

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

DT Froedge is still a member of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

Froedge listens as GEPB board member Jeff Harned questions his chairing ability. Froedge submitted a resignation letter to Maor Armstrong last month but he rejected it, according to a recent letter.

In a letter Friday afternoon, Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong wrote “I asked him to remain on the Board and at this time he remains a Board Member.”

Armstrong initially refused Froedge’s letter of resignation, saying “he brings a lot and we are lucky to have people of his caliber to serve on our local Boards of any kind.” According to Armstrong, “I have great respect for his knowledge and experience.” Armstrong credits Froedge’s business experience as a reason to keep him as a board member.

Armstrong said Froedge “has some travel planned and may be away for sometime.”

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.