FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE IN METCALFE COUNTY ARRESTED THURSDAY

On Thursday, July 18, 2019 at approximately 1916 hours, Deputy Logan Richardson was on patrol in the Summer Shade community of Metcalfe County when he observed a 1990 Chevy pickup traveling on Goodluck Church Road. Deputy Richardson recognized the operator as Christopher “Dylan” Conrad; a known fugitive from justice.

Deputy Richardson attempted to stop Conrad on KY 90 near the intersection of KY 163. Conrad then fled in his vehicle, ignoring Deputy Richardson’s emergency lights and siren. Conrad fled westbound onto KY 90. The vehicle pursuit continued onto Barlow Road; and then across private property. Conrad continued to flee back onto KY 90. The pursuit then continued onto Cecil Branstetter Road, and then northbound onto KY 640. Then pursuit later ended in a corn field adjacent to KY 640 when Conrad’s vehicle became disabled after crossing a creek. Conrad then fled on foot. Conrad was captured without further incident after a brief foot chase.

A juvenile passenger was released to their parents. Conrad was lodged in the Barren County Jail on the following charges

⦁ Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle)

⦁ Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot)

⦁ Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree-Police Officer

⦁ Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

⦁ Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree

⦁ Speeding 20 MPH Over the Limit

⦁ Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense

⦁ Disregard a Stop Sign (2 Counts)

⦁ Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

10.) Operating on Suspended Operator’s License

11.) Failure to or Improper Signal (7 Counts)

12.) Failure to Wear Seatbelt

Conrad was also served with outstanding arrest warrants from Metcalfe Circuit Court for Flagrant Non-Support and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree.

Conrad was also served with outstanding arrest warrants from Monroe Circuit Court for Burglary, 3rd Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Under $500, and Theft By Unlawful Taking, Over $500.

Deputy Richardson was assisted by Metcalfe County Constable Josh Cole and members of the SSVFD.