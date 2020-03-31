FURLONG: Glasgow Parks and Recreation cancels spring events and sports, postpones early summer happenings

1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Parks and Recreation office is taking additional steps to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19 in Glasgow.

“Please understand we are acting in an abundance of caution in an effort to protect the public and employees from transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and ask all to remain patient during this time,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong in a Tuesday letter.

All leagues, programs and events through May 3 are cancelled. That includes spring soccer, rentals booked at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse, rentals booked at any park shelter in the city, and ball tournaments at Beaver Creek Park.

Furlong said rentals may be refunded or rescheduled, and the ball tournaments scheduled at Beaver Creek are rescheduled.

The Glasgow Parks and Recreation clarified that some events are postponed through May 4, but those events will be reassessed at that time. Those events include summer day camp, summer swim lesson and adult softball signups, and May Movie in the Park.

“During this time we have been taking additional measures for cleaning and disinfecting, as well as additional safety and hygiene measures for our staff,” the letter said.

Beaver Creek Park’s walking trail continues to be open to the public. The playground equipment and gazebo areas are closed until further notice.

Glasgow Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong said in a video Monday that the trail will remain open, but further actions may be taken if the community does not comply with the limitations placed on equipment and gazebo areas.

Updates will continue as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

