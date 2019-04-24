0 Shares

G. B. Huff, 84, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home. The Barren County native was the son of the late Dee and Lela Spears Huff. Mr. Huff was also preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Elnora Goad Huff, a daughter, Melissa Vibbert, 2 sons, Mitchell and Jeff Huff, 2 grandchildren, 4 brothers and 5 sisters. He was a member of the Brotherhood Baptist Church and retired from Glasgow Foods.

He is survived by 4 daughters, Louise (Tom) Foster and Wilma (Jeff) Foster of Liberty, KY, Martha Chapman of Glasgow and Cynthia (Robert) Hale of Cave City; 1 son, Randell Huff of Glasgow; 26 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 until 8:00 PM and Friday morning until services.