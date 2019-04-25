GAMALIEL MAN DRESSES LIKE COP-CHARGES GAS TO DEPT

0 Shares

A Monroe County man was arrested, Tuesday, after impersonating an officer to charge for gas.

Several Complaints from multiple concerned citizens lead to the Arrest of Crisjon Becker of Fountain Run.



Becker was driving an old black and white police cruiser equipped with emergency lights and sirens. Complaints were made that Mr. Becker was stopping citizens and threatning to arrest them if they continued to violate the law for what ever reason. He also allegedly obtained fuel for the vehicle at Gamaliel Market and Deli while wearing police attire and charged the fuel to City of Gamaliel in which he stated that he was a Gamaliel Police Officer on two different occasions. Warrants were obtained by the Monroe County Sheriffs Department. Becker was then arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Fountain Run by Chief Harold Brown of the Fountain Run Police Department and deputies of the Monroe County Sheriffs Department. Becker was charged with Impersonating a Peace officer and Theft By Unlawful Taking Gasoline U/$500. Becker was then transported and lodged in the Barren County Jail with more charges pending. If anyone has any additional information that could be used in this case please feel free to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 270-487-6622.