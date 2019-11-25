Gardner enters not guilty plea, pretrial hearing date set

30 Shares

A former Barren County Middle School teacher plead not guilty before Circuit Judge John Alexander Monday in reference to an ongoing sex crime case.

William K. Gardner, 27, of Glasgow, was recently indicted on three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act (under 16 years old); and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Gardner was arrested Oct. 26 after a student alleged Gardner had sexual contact with her on multiple occasions. Gardner later admitted to having sex with the juvenile, according to an arrest citation.

Steve Thornton, Gardner’s attorney, requested Alexander allow Gardner to be placed on home incarceration or a modification like that. Thornton said Gardner was unable to pay his $75,000 cash bond and requested it be lowered. Thornton said if the bond were lowered to a reasonable amount, Gardner’s mother has agreed to “welcome him into her home.”

Alexander denied the request and said the severity of the crime and charges exceed Gardner’s “pretrial risk levels.”

Alexander explained a pretrial risk assessment doesn’t take a defendant’s charges into consideration. Instead it takes history and prior charges into consideration.

“Obviously, in that respect, Mr. Gardner’s risk is low,” Alexander said. “The flip side of that is there is a considerable amount of judicial discretion involved…”

Alexander said the nature of the offense doesn’t take into consideration the risk levels or risk assessments. He also said he was hesitant to modify Gardner’s terms of incarceration because of the allegations.

“The danger that I foresee is that the allegations were not of a one-time event,” Alexander said. “It’s the allegations that were occurrences over a period of time.”

The indictment charges are worse, Alexander said.

Gardner initially faced three counts of second-degree rape (no force), four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of tampering with physical evidence charges. Second-degree rape is a class-C felony, according to KRS 510.050.

Gardner currently faces three class-B felonies and one class-D felony. Unlawful transaction with a minor is a class-B felony in this case, according to KRS 530.064.

The crime can bring a 10 to 20-year sentence, whereas second degree rape would only bring five to 10 years of punishment. A class-B felony also requires 85 percent of the sentence be served before a person is eligible for parole. A class-C felony only requires 20 percent be served before a person is eligible for parole.

Alexander said he also kept the bond set at $75,000 cash because he has not seen the details of the case. While information has been reported, Alexander said he has refrained from learning about the case through news stories to protect the case.

“The district court had, probably, more knowledge than I had,” Alexander said. “All I’ve seen is the indictment.”

A judge can grant a defendant another option beside jail time while waiting to undergo a pretrial hearing. In this case, Alexander said he would take the request under “advisement,” but he would not modify Gardner’s holding specifications.

“I’m not prepared at this point to commit to making any changes to the bond,” Alexander said. “I’m not ruling it out necessarily, but I need to find out more from the pretrial evidence.”

Gardner’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m.

