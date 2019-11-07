Gardner waives hearing, charges going to Barren County grand jury

122 Shares

The case that has shocked Barren County is headed to the grand jury.

William Kyle Gardner, 27, of Glasgow was arrested last month after purportedly having a sexual encounter with an underage student. Gardner was a teacher at Barren County Middle School. A job listing exist on the Barren County School webpage for a middle school social studies teacher, likely Gardner’s former position.

Gardner was arrested after a student told police Gardner had a sexual encounter with her. He is charged with three counts of second degree rape (no force), five counts of first degree sexual abuse and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Speaking for Gardner Thursday was attorney Steve Thornton. Thornton told District Judge Gabe Pendleton that Gardner would waive a hearing and send his charges directly to the Barren County grand jury. However, Thornton requested Gardner’s case be heard on review.

Thornton also requested Gardner be placed on home incarceration.

“It’s a serious case, there’s no question about that,” Thornton said. “There are some ways we can protect those around him and protect him as well. I would ask he be placed on home incarceration or something like that where he could go home. His wife is begging him to come home. He has two young children at home.”

Thornton also explained Gardner’s feelings to the court.

“The defendant acknowledges the seriousness of this case,” Thornton said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner opposed the proposal due to the circumstances of the case. Gardner did offer restrictions that Thornton said would work for Gardner, but those circumstances were not honored.

Gardner remains lodged at the Barren County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.

Related