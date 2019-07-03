0 Shares

Garnett Eugene Bass age 67 of Center passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at TriStar Skyline Hospital in Nashville. He was the son of the late Garnett and Zenobia Hayes Bass. Eugene was a former employee of R.R. Donnelley in Glasgow.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

He is survived by wife Anita London Bass of Center. Three sons. Robbie (Missy) Bass of Smith Grove. Thom (Heather) Bass of Hiseville and Sam Bass of Glasgow. Two daughters. Amy (Marris) Taylor of Brownsville and Emily (Max) Bass of Washington, D.C. One sister Mary Freeman of Glasgow and one brother Steve Bass of Center. Ten grandchildren. Spencer Bass, Ryder Bass, Zander Bass, Zack Nunn, Grayson Nunn, Madison Taylor, Jeydon Zambrano, Travish Marsh Smith, Gauge Bass and Mason Bass.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Hugh Bass. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Butler Funeral Home to assist with final expenses