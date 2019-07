0 Shares

The Department of Public Works says Landfill manager John Garrett has retired. Garrett retired in June.

The DPW says, “The DPW would like to continue the same great service.”

They say you can reach the Glasgow Regional Landfill at (270) 678-4302 or you may call assistant superintendent of Public Works Lincoln Bell at (270) 834-6115. Bell can also be reached at his email cogsteng@glasgow-ky.com.