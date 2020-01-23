0 Shares

Garry Floyd Childress, 63, of Mammoth Cave passed away Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a plumber, a member of the National Rifle Association and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of James Floyd Childress and Christine Priddy Childress of Mammoth Cave, who survive. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Childress.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 AM-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Amanda Lang (Landon) of Brownsville; a son, Jason Childress of Glasgow; a brother, Roger Childress (Cathy) of Louisville; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Green, Connor Green, Kinley Green and Oliver Childress; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

