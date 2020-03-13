0 Shares

Garvin W. Reagon, 84, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Lillie Murray Vaughn and foster son of Fred and Annie Easter.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by one daughter: Jo Ann Felkins; four grandchildren: Greg Felkins and his wife Rita, Mike Felkins and his wife Michelle, Kathy Vitatoe and her husband Ronnie and Karen Groce and her husband Bobby R.; seven great-grandchildren: Shawna Felkins, Cameron Felkins and his wife Mollie, Gavin Vitatoe, Blake Vitatoe, Joseph Felkins, Jacob Felkins and Chase Groce. Also survived by his extended families, the Vaughn family and the Ester family.

Besides his mother and foster parents he was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Perdue Reagon.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene with burial at the Highway Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home until 1:30 p.m.

