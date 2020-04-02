0 Shares

Gary D. Wilson, age 71, of Smiths Grove, departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 29, 1948 to the late Eldon Wilson and Hazel Poteet Wilson. He was married to Marcia Short Wilson, who survives.

Gary was a sales representative for Boise Cascade, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Dewayne Wilson (Shea) of Smiths Grove and Shane Wilson (Beth) of Mammoth Cave; one daughter, Jade Wilson; five grandchildren, Nate Wilson, Laura Wilson, Eli Wilson, Sam Wilson and Gabe Wilson and a sister, Bonita Elmore. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bennett Harold Wilson and Gradon Wilson and two sisters, Lorene Sanders and Erma Houchin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s own choice.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Church United Baptist Cemetery, Warren County.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

