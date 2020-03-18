0 Shares

Gary Dean Fox, 58 of Bowling Green died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Raymond and Mary Elizabeth Miller Fox.

He is preceded in death by four sisters, Linda York, Connie Beckham, Wanda Cherry, Shelia Fox; and two brothers, Floyd Collins and Danny Fox. He was a member of Glendale Baptist Church.

His survivors include four sisters, Mary Louise Conner; Carolyn Sue Mayhew (Steve), Diane Vibbert (Art) and Bonnie Vincent (mark); one brother, Timmy Ray Fox (Patricia); several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family visitation and service will be held on Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery.

in light of the current situation with Covid-19 crisis, no food or drinks can be brought into the funeral home and physical contract must follow social distancing of 6 feet. We are very sorry for the inconvenience; but our efforts are to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

Related