Gary Lee “Chief” Oliver, 72, of Glasgow, died unexpectedly Saturday night, July 20, 2019 at his home. Gary was the son of the late Robert Lee Oliver and Marilyn Kirgan. He was retired from Farmers Rural Electric Co-Op Corp. Gary served with the U.S. Army 623rd Field Artillery, Kentucky National Guard and was also a former member of the Glasgow City Council. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Sheila Gaye Williams Oliver.

He is survived by two sons, Ryan Blake Oliver of Louisville and Joshua Lee Oliver of Bowling Green; a half-brother Michael Davis (Sheila) of Glasgow and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bernard Williams (Becky), Tony Williams (Sherry), Todd Williams (Sheila) and Rita Vance (Don) all of Glasgow.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 26th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. A Celebration of Life and gathering of family and friends will immediately follow the graveside service at location to be announced. The arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.