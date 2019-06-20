0 Shares

Gary Lee Cross, age 68, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home. He was a native of Metcalfe County and loved to bowl and fish. He was a loving father, grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy & Doris Cross and two brothers, Steve and Timmy Cross.

He is survived by four children, Trish, Gary Lee Cross, Jr., Jason Cross (Shelby) and Cory Denzik; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Isabella Cross & Scarlett Cross; two great-grandchildren, Reece & Wesley; and three sisters, Vicki Cross, Melody Cross and Tina Cross (Daryl).

Funeral services will be held 12 noon (CT) on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 9 a.m. (CT) until time of service on Sunday.