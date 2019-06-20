WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

GARY LEE CROSS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Gary Lee Cross, age 68, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home.  He was a native of Metcalfe County and loved to bowl and fish.  He was a loving father, grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy & Doris Cross and two brothers, Steve and Timmy Cross.

He is survived by four children, Trish, Gary Lee Cross, Jr., Jason Cross (Shelby) and Cory Denzik; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Isabella Cross & Scarlett Cross; two great-grandchildren, Reece & Wesley; and three sisters, Vicki Cross, Melody Cross and Tina Cross (Daryl).

Funeral services will be held 12 noon (CT) on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 9 a.m. (CT) until time of service on Sunday.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.