0 Shares

Gary Russell McMurtrey, 62, Summer Shade, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his residence. Born October 19, 1956 in Glasgow he was a son of the late Charles McMurtrey and Arlene Morgan McMurtrey, who survives. On October 11, 1985 he married Sharon Harper McMurtrey, who survives.

Gary retired as a rural mail carrier after 31 years; he was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. He was drafted by the New York Yankees after high school graduation. He coached his sons in baseball, basketball and football. He loved hunting, golf, his farm, and he was a third generation wood worker.

Survivors, besides his wife and mother, include two sons, Russ (Erika) McMurtrey, Nashville, TN and Ty (fiancé Emma Wilson) McMurtrey, Summer Shade; one daughter, Emily McMurtrey, Nashville, TN; two grandsons Owen and Easton McMurtrey; two brothers, Tom (Freda) McMurtrey, Summer Shade and David (Phyllis) McMurtrey, Maysville, KY; three sisters, Jan (David) Page, Bowling Green, Laurie (Jimmy) Butler, Edmonton and Shana McMurtrey, Summer Shade; mother in law, Joyce Ann Harper, Summer Shade; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 4:00-8:00 P.M., Sunday, July 8, 2019, 8:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. and on Monday July 7, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Cemetery.