Gary Thomas Huddleston, 65, of Glasgow, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late George Thomas Huddleston and Willa Dean Matthews Huddleston. Gary was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from R. R. Donnelley & Sons in Glasgow and was an avid horse lover.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Turner Huddleston; daughter, Shelly Buchanan (Craig) of Glasgow; son, Jeff Huddleston (Jamie) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Briley and Brenley Buchanan and Hayley and Lindsey Huddleston; 2 brothers, Frankie Huddleston (Leigh Ann) and Mark Huddleston (Leona) of Glasgow; a sister, Willa Froedge of Glasgow; a brother-in-law Tim Boston of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Greg Huddleston and two sisters, Kathy Boston and Georgia Ann Bulle.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Coral Hill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Gary.