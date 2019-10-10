0 Shares

Gary Wilson, 54 of Cave City, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was a native of Barren county and a faithful member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church where he was saved in July of 1980. He was the owner of G. Wilson Trucking and Excavating. He was a Sergeant at the Cave City Fire Department and has served for 35 years as a firefighter. He loved working and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elbert and Pauline Wilson; his maternal grandparents, Keene and Polly Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Wilson; his parents, Robert and Elsie Johnson Wilson; three sons, Anthony, Michael and Richard Wilson; two step-sons, Kevin Snider and Johnathan Snider; one step-daughter, Latisha Snider; a special granddaughter, Summer Snider; one brother, Glenn Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Servant Valley United Baptist Church with Burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home and again beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the Church.