Gas explosion kills 1, injures 5 people

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they’ve accounted for everyone missing after a massive gas explosion that killed one and injured five others.

Trooper Robert Purdy said officials have heard from everyone who was missing after the early morning explosion and fire that destroyed at least five homes and damaged others.

The woman who died was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort to determine her cause of death. Purdy said it appears she may have left her home due to the fire and was overtaken by the heat.

He said the heat from the blaze left the landscape barren. Trees and grass were burnt, leaving only red dirt, gravel and rocks.

He says several agencies are investigating to determine what caused the explosion.

