Gatton Academy ranked in top-performing schools for 10th time

The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science has been named to Jay Mathews’ list of top-performing public schools with elite students for the 10th consecutive time.

Since 1998, educational columnist Jay Mathews has ranked public high schools using the Challenge Index. That’s a measure of how effectively a school prepares its students for college. The Challenge Index is the oldest high school ranking system in the country.  Prior to the 2019 list being posted on Mathews’ website (https://jaymathewschallengeindex.com/)the list could be found annually in the The Washington Post or Newsweek.

Schools such as the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science and the Arts, the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, and Thomas Jefferson High School make perennial appearances on the top-performing schools with elite students list.

When a student enrolls at The Gatton Academy, they may remain enrolled in their sending schools while they earn more than 60 hours of college credit through WKU coursework.  This partnership between The Gatton Academy and each student’s sending school is unique, as the student’s test scores and SEE funding remain with the sending school.  To that end, Jay Mathews’ list is one of the only lists that considers The Gatton Academy, as  Mathews does not exclusively use the Department of Education’s data in which students’ scores remain attributed to their sending schools.

