GATTON ACADEMY SENIORS CANDIDATES FOR 2019 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Three Gatton Academy seniors learned recently they are candidates for the 2019 United States Presidential Scholars.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by Executive Order of the President, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

The 2019 candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholar from The Gatton Academy are:

Devin Davis (Scott County High School), son of Darren and Wanda Davis, from Georgetown.

Koushik Devarakonda (Larry A. Ryle High School), son Suresh and Padmaja Devarakonda, from Union.

Daniel Yan (South Warren High School) son of Jun Yan and Huifang Sun, from Bowling Green.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars’ review committee selects honored scholars annually based on their academic success,personal characteristics, leadership, and service activities, in addition to the quality and content of their essays.

Each year, more than 4,000 candidates are identified for the component of the program that focuses on academic achievement and based on having scored exceptionally well on the SAT or the ACT. Eligible students are U.S. citizens and legal permanent U.S. residents who will graduate or receive their high school diploma between January and August of the current program year and have taken the ACT or SAT assessment on or before October of the previous year.

From here, approximately 800 students will be named semifinalists, and up to 161 students will be recognized in May as Presidential Scholars. The majority of the Scholars will be selected on the basis of broad academic achievement. Approximately 20 students are selected on the basis of their academic and artistic scholarship in the visual arts, the performing arts or creative writing. Additionally, approximately 20 additional students will be selected on the basis of their ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

If a student is selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar, they will be honored in Washington, D.C., in June. During this trip, U.S. Presidential Scholars are guests of the U.S. Department of Education and the Commission and enjoy an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to meet with government officials, educators, and other accomplished people. To commemorate their achievement, the Scholars are awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.