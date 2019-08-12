Gaunce calls for council reduction ahead of Aug. 12 meeting

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow City Council is set to meet at 7 this evening to hear several issues, old and new. Councilman Patrick Gaunce has added an item to tonight’s agenda that could reduce the size of the council.

Gaunce says it is something he believes should be done for economic reasons and in consideration of the Glasgow population size.

“I think for a town our size, with what we’ve got going on, I think nine people is plenty,” Gaunce says. “I think actually five people would be the right number, but 12 people is just too many. I just believe that we could spend our many better as a city than on 12 of us making $10,000 a year.”

Gaunce has brought this before the council in the past. Gaunce says the idea is something he plans to discuss tonight after an unsuccessful ploy of the plan two years ago.

“I tried two years ago to get the council down. I tried to get where we make too much money in my opinion. Neither one worked, and this one may or may not work,” Gaunce says. “It won’t hurt my feelings either way, but I do believe that’s the right thing to do. That’s just my opinion.”

You can tune into the Glasgow City Council meeting on EPB channel 6 or on WCLU’s Facebook page. Coverage will begin shortly before 7 p.m.