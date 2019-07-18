Gearing up for success: BC Detention Center residents get IDs

0 Shares

Residents of the Barren County Detention Center walked into the Barren County Court House Tuesday morning, but it wasn’t for court. Several residents were given an opportunity to further prepare themselves for success after their time in jail.

In conjunction with area Resource Responders and jail administration, residents were able to get a Kentucky issued identification card. According to Jailer Aaron Bennett, this is just the beginning of a list of documents he would like to see given to inmates.

Area Resource Responders pride themselves in presenting opportunities to people such as inmates. Resource Responder Jackie Brown says providing the necessary documents to get a job also serve a greater purpose.

Bennett says his administration has pushed for more educational enhancement in the Barren County correctional system. Mindy Smith is one who assists in the education sector at the jail. She says residents learn basic skills but need supporting factors like an ID to influence society.

Ricky Wooten works alongside Resource Responders and other area detention centers. He says he knows what it’s like to feel helpless in society after being incarcerated. For Wooten, he turned his path to one of helping those in the correctional system.

Wooten says many people visit the Kentucky Career Center after serving time in jail but lack necessary documents to apply for a job. Bennett and Wooten say the next step in preparing these residents for success is giving them access to documents like resumes and birth certificates.

Barren County Detention Center resident Stephanie Spear received her ID Tuesday. She says this will not only expedite her process of finding her old ID but will also allow her to reenter society and apply for a job.

For Spear, she says the atmosphere at the Barren County Jail is not what someone would expect. She says her involvement in classes like parenting and anger management has shown her the dedication of the jail staff.

Representatives with Resource Responders say approximately 15 inmates have received a state-issued ID. More residents are expected to get an opportunity to obtain an ID next week.