0 Shares

Gene Burton Johnson was born September 23, 1931 in Park City, Ky and passed from this life on Sunday, November 17 at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green, Ky. He was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy B. Johnson, and his beloved grandson, Andrew Clay Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha W. Johnson; sons Jeff Johnson (Margo) and Kevin Johnson (Susan), grandsons Matthew Johnson (Kelly), Benjamin Johnson, and Wesley Johnson (Grace) and great-grandchildren Elijah and Ella Johnson.

He was raised by his Mother and grandparents on a farm south of Park City, Ky. Gene developed a love for sports excelling at basketball, softball and baseball, track as well as quarterbacking the first 6-man football team to play in Barren County.

After graduating from Park City HS in 1949, he attended Georgia Teacher’s College (now Georgia Southern) from 1949-50. He joined the Air Force in 1951 which included a 2-year stint at Tokyo International Airport. Upon his discharge in 1955 he received an Honorable Discharge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

He then returned home and worked for a short time at General Electric in Louisville as well as selling insurance at Commonwealth Insurance in Barren County. In 1956, Gene married Martha Woodward and then enrolled in David Lipscomb College in 1957 receiving his BA in 1960. He then enrolled in Middle Tennessee State and earned his Master’s degree in 1961. After beginning his teaching career, he later earned his Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University.

Gene’s entire teaching and administrative career was in the Barren County school system. He taught at Hiseville HS from 1961 to 1965 where he also coached basketball and football. Gene then moved to Eastern Elementary as a PE teacher before becoming the principal. He remained at Eastern Elementary until 1977 when he moved into the position of Assistant Superintendent of Barren County Schools. After retirement in 1986, Gene also worked with the Migrant School Program and the US Department of Agriculture as a Food Inspector.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 20 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Johnson. Share your message of condolence with the family of Gene Johnson at www.crowfuneralhome.come

Related